How Sophie Turner Got the Jonas Brothers Back Together

We've hit peak nostalgia lately with the Jonas Brothers reuniting, filming a documentary together, and getting back on tour. And as it turns out, we have Sophie Turner to thank for it.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Joe Jonas said that almost six years ago, the band was arguing over everything, to the point of descending into chaos.

"At some point [the band] got so dysfunction that we didn't even let in outside writers," he said. "We didn't have a producer. We didn't have a table. We were like, ‘We're good with this.' Not to speak of memes, but it was like that dog and the burning house: ‘This is fun.'"

When they did break up in 2013, the brothers assumed they'd go their separate ways (at least musically) forever.

"It was like, ‘F— this. And f‚ you guys,'" Joe said. "'I'm going to go figure out what's next for me and this will never happen again.'"

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

But in 2016, Joe began dating Sophie, whom he credits with helping to repair his relationship with Nick and Kevin.

"It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers," he said. "That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s— together.'"

Sophie has also spoken about how Joe saved her in return, telling the Sunday Times last month that she was “going through this phase of being very mentally unwell” when she first met him.

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself,’" she said. "That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”