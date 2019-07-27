Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Dog Waldo Dies After Being Hit by a Car

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had to say a sad good-bye to their beloved dog Waldo Picasso this week.

On Wednesday, the couple's Alaskan Klee Kai was fatally struck by a car in New York City while on a stroll with their dog walker on the Lower East Side, according to TMZ. At some point, Waldo became "spooked" by a pedestrian and broke free from his leash, running out into the middle of the street where he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

A rep for Joe and Sophie labeled the tragic event as a "freak accident."

It wasn't until Friday that the newlyweds reported the incident to the NYPD, because they were too distraught to go to the police sooner and even sought out the help of a therapist on how to cope with the matter.

Joe and Sophie welcomed Waldo — the brother to their other puppy Porky Basquiat — to the family in April 2018. The actress highlighted the special day on Instagram with a photo of the two puppies posing together on their leashes and another snap of herself cuddling the pooch in her arms.

“They live a pretty fabulous life,” Jonas told People in November 2018, adding that the brothers have traveled to France, England, Canada, Amsterdam and all over America. “They have probably traveled more than most of my friends.”

Waldo also boasted a strong social media following on his own Instagram account, with many fans of the famous dog virtually sending their condolences on the comments section of his only post.

Our hearts go out to Joe and Sophie during this difficult time.