Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Coordinated Their Outfits on an L.A. Stroll

The couple is reportedly expecting a child together later this year. 

By Isabel Jones
Updated May 13, 2020 @ 11:00 am
Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been keeping a low profile in quarantine over the past couple months. If you recall, some major Jophie news broke right before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.: The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star is reportedly pregnant with her and the 30-year-old Jonas brother’s first child.

The couple was recently spotted hand-in-hand on an L.A. stroll. Their outfits complemented each other — Jonas in a black denim jacket, red t-shirt, light-wash jeans, black sneakers, a dark face mask, and Ray-Ban shades; Turner in an oversize Off-White hoodie, leggings, black Ugg slippers with a red logo, sunglasses, and an army green face mask.

The actress and her singer husband recently celebrated their one-year anniversary (of their first wedding — the Las Vegas one). They held a larger ceremony in France in late June of last year. It seems the pair has quite a bit to celebrate in the coming months.

