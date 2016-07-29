Joe Jonas Talks "Shagging, Marrying, Killing" Exes Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Demi Lovato

Well, this is awkward. Joe Jonas was put in quite the difficult situation on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live where the DNCE frontman fielded personal questions from host Andy Cohen on the "Plead the Fifth" segment.

For the last question, the Bravo host decided to take the former boy band member on a trip down relationship memory lane, putting Jonas in a bit of a conundrum by asking him whom out of ex-girlfriends Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Demi Lovato he would rather shag, marry, or kill. And instead of pleading the fifth, the forthright singer decided to take a stab at the question!

The 26-year-old had no problems with coming up with a potential wife, naming Camp Rock co-star Demi Lovato, whom he dated for only two months in March 2010. "I'll marry Demi. She's a friend," he said.

The singer then confirmed, "This is a game, right?" before deciding that he would "shag Taylor," whom he dated back in 2008 for four months before reportedly ending the relationship via a 27-second phone call. That left Gigi, whom Jonas dated most recently in 2015 for five months, for the kill category.

