I Wish Joe Jonas Would Hold Me the Way He’s Holding His Newborn Niece

This two-time uncle is already an expert cuddler, and we’re wishing we were the one in his arms. Joe Jonas just met his newborn niece, Valentina Angelina Jonas, the daughter of big brother Kevin and his wife Danielle, and Joe has the adorable photo to prove it.

In the ‘gram, Uncle Joe proves he has the art of holding an infant down pat, cradling little Angelina in his left arm while caressing her with his right. The sexy DNCE frontman looks down lovingly at his second niece, while she seems to be blissfully asleep in his arms—a sign that her uncle is doing a good job.

“Newest Tiniest Jonas addition. Welcome to the family beautiful. Congratulations @kevinjonas & @daniellejonas,” he wrote alongside the gorgeous photo.

Ah, if only Joe would look at us the same way he looks at a 6-day-old baby, all would be right in the world.

Hey, a girl can dream.