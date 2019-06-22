Joe Jonas Just Watched Ex Gigi Hadid Walk the Runway During Paris Fashion Week
Awkward.
Just a day before his rumored second wedding in Paris to wife, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas squeezed a men's fashion show while he was in the City of Light. His front row seat proved to be prime positioning for an awkward run-in with ex Gigi Hadid.
During the Berluti menswear spring/summer 2020 show on Friday, Jonas stared intently at Hadid as she walked down the runway in a sea blue feathered suit. This is the first time the former couple have been photographed together since October 2015.
As you may remember, four years ago, Gigi and Joe dated for only five months before calling it quits. Their short-lived romance appeared to end amicably until the supermodel stepped out with new boyfriend Zayn Malik weeks later.
Afterwards, Joe made it clear that he Gigi did not remain friendly following their split. In an interview with The Daily Mirror, he subtly shaded the 24-year-old saying: "I think it's interesting that she moved on so quickly. I mean, it was definitely very quick."
And in 2016, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, host Andy Cohen asked the Jonas Brother to play a game of "Marry, Shag, Kill" with his exes, and he chose to give Gigi the ax. "Marry Demi, she’s a friend," Jonas answered. "This is a game, right? Shag Taylor, kill Gigi?" Ouch.
Today, both parties have moved on romantically. Joe is married to Sophie and is gearing up for a formal ceremony in France this weekend. Gigi remains single, but has been linked to Zayn on and off for three years.