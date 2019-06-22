Joe Jonas Just Watched Ex Gigi Hadid Walk the Runway During Paris Fashion Week

Just a day before his rumored second wedding in Paris to wife, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas squeezed a men's fashion show while he was in the City of Light. His front row seat proved to be prime positioning for an awkward run-in with ex Gigi Hadid.

During the Berluti menswear spring/summer 2020 show on Friday, Jonas stared intently at Hadid as she walked down the runway in a sea blue feathered suit. This is the first time the former couple have been photographed together since October 2015.

Image zoom Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

As you may remember, four years ago, Gigi and Joe dated for only five months before calling it quits. Their short-lived romance appeared to end amicably until the supermodel stepped out with new boyfriend Zayn Malik weeks later.

Image zoom ESBP/Star Max/Getty Images

Afterwards, Joe made it clear that he Gigi did not remain friendly following their split. In an interview with The Daily Mirror, he subtly shaded the 24-year-old saying: "I think it's interesting that she moved on so quickly. I mean, it was definitely very quick."

And in 2016, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, host Andy Cohen asked the Jonas Brother to play a game of "Marry, Shag, Kill" with his exes, and he chose to give Gigi the ax. "Marry Demi, she’s a friend," Jonas answered. "This is a game, right? Shag Taylor, kill Gigi?" Ouch.

Today, both parties have moved on romantically. Joe is married to Sophie and is gearing up for a formal ceremony in France this weekend. Gigi remains single, but has been linked to Zayn on and off for three years.