Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid Take a Trip to Disneyland

Joe Jonas better watch out—his girlfriend Gigi Hadid has a new famous suitor. The duo was snapped getting cozy at Disneyland over the weekend, where the model shared an adorable 'gram of Mickey Mouse bending down on one knee and kissing her hand. "I'll be your Minnie," Hadid captioned the cute snap (below).

I'll be your Minnie ;) A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 25, 2015 at 10:45am PDT

Aside from meeting the popular character, Jonas and Hadid (who were given the nickname G.I. Joe by pal Cara Delevingne last week) had fun on rides including It's a Small World, Space Mountain, the Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, and more. Gigi was extra festive for their trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and Minnie Mouse ears that perfectly matched her cherry red pout. One thing's certain: G.I. Joe is everywhere these days.

