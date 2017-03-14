Joe Biden Reveals His Favorite Obama Bromance Meme

We so miss the days of former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden's meme-inspiring bromance. It was the Internet's own little inside joke—until it wasn't ...

Biden's daughter, Ashley, 35, shattered that illusion (in the very best way possible) when she admitted to Moneyish that she, herself, has shown her father the viral memes about the friendly political duo. His reaction? Ashley told the site he "sat there for an hour and laughed" when he first discovered them—same, to be honest.

Ashley even revealed her father's favorite of the lot—and it's an absolute classic:

"See? Doesn't this feel right?"

"Joe I'm not leaving my wife for you."

"You said we'd be together forev-"

"8 years. I said 8 years." pic.twitter.com/C2PoAXCD00 — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) October 17, 2016

We vow to forever hold this image of Biden and Obama's sweet embrace in our minds (and hearts). While we await the next reunion—that's a reality show we'd definitely tune into—enjoy these nostalgic Joe-bama memes ...

Obama: Joe come back

Biden: He’s too scary

Obama: Joe, it’s just the dentist pic.twitter.com/2gjakezaqX — Barack Biden (@ObamaBidenConvo) December 12, 2016

Obama: Excuse me waiter, can we change the toy from the kids meal?



Biden: *whispers* not the purple one



Obama: NOT THE PURPLE ONE PLEASE pic.twitter.com/1TplcAaPHr — Barack Biden (@ObamaBidenConvo) December 5, 2016

Biden: I feel like we should do something for him. He seems lonely.



Obama: For the last time Joe, Bernie Sanders is not the guy from Up. pic.twitter.com/biHfTOMvLw — Barack Biden (@ObamaBidenConvo) November 30, 2016

True friendship.