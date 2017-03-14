Joe Biden Reveals His Favorite Obama Bromance Meme

We so miss the days of former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden's meme-inspiring bromance. It was the Internet's own little inside joke—until it wasn't ...
Biden's daughter, Ashley, 35, shattered that illusion (in the very best way possible) when she admitted to Moneyish that she, herself, has shown her father the viral memes about the friendly political duo. His reaction? Ashley told the site he "sat there for an hour and laughed" when he first discovered them—same, to be honest.
Ashley even revealed her father's favorite of the lot—and it's an absolute classic:
We vow to forever hold this image of Biden and Obama's sweet embrace in our minds (and hearts). While we await the next reunion—that's a reality show we'd definitely tune into—enjoy these nostalgic Joe-bama memes ...
True friendship.