Joe Biden Is Being Called out for Sexism over a Heated Exchange with Elizabeth Warren

From Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke's face-off over gun reform to candidates being asked to weigh in on Ellen DeGeneres's friendship with George W. Bush, there were plenty of big moments from Tuesday night's Democratic Debates, which was co-moderated by representatives from the New York Times and CNN. But one particular moment involving Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren has people particularly heated.

Former Vice President Biden and Senator Warren got into a direct confrontation when Biden claimed he was the only one on stage who had a record of getting big things done, prompting Warren to note that she had spearheaded the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a government agency for consumer protection she created following the financial crisis of 2008.

Biden responded by loudly chiming in to stress his own role in her accomplishment, telling the audience and Warren, "I agreed with the great job she did, and I went on the floor and got you votes. I got votes for that bill. I convinced people to vote for it, so let’s get those things straight too."

In a remarkable confrontation, Biden repeatedly told Warren, "I got you votes" after she spoke about opening the CFPB, one of her signature achievements.



"I am deeply grateful to President Obama," Warren replied, "who fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law." pic.twitter.com/Ik5aplt0D9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 16, 2019

After an uncharacteristic pause, Warren responded by expressing her gratitude to former President Barack Obama, who she said "fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law." Her subdued tone stood in marked contrast to Biden's exasperated one.

"I am deeply grateful to every single person who fought for it and who helped pass it into law," she said as Biden could be seen laughing dismissively next to her.

Biden then interrupted her by adding, "You did a hell of a job in your job."

Again, Warren paused before responding with a terse "Thank you" before finishing her remark.

The exchange made the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday night as people called out Biden for taking credit for Warren's accomplishment, and explicitly calling the exchange an example of sexism.

Elizabeth Warren having to talk slow and quiet to Biden like you do the aggressive asshole at your job who is all, "I MADE YOU" is making my PTSD act up. — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) October 16, 2019

that visible pause on stage was Elizabeth Warren summoning every fiber of self-control in her body to avoid calling out Joe Biden's role in the bankruptcy bill — Draculeah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) October 16, 2019

Sorry, I blacked out at about the time that Biden claimed credit for Warren getting the CFPB through. Is he still alive? — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) October 16, 2019

The fact that Biden yelled at Warren, “I got you the votes!” speaks to everything we know about peak white male fragility. #DemDebate — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) October 16, 2019

I know I'm supposed to be commenting on this debate but honestly I blacked out when Joe Biden interrupted Elizabeth Warren to demand credit for the agency THAT SHE CREATED so I've pretty much missed the last 15 mins — Draculeah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) October 16, 2019

Omg Biden just did the most massive mansplain of the debate: taking credit for the CFPB because he claims he got senators to vote for it, and then acting condescending by smirking and laughing at Warren. Nope! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) October 16, 2019

Elsewhere during the debate, Warren was also targeted by Amy Klobuchar, who challenged her stance on wealth taxes.

"I think as Democrats we are going to succeed when we dream big and fight hard, not when we dream small and quit before we get started," Warren responded.