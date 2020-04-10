What to Know About Joe Biden's Children
The political spotlight is shining on Joe Biden. With that attention, expect Biden and his family to appear in ads, attend big-ticket events, and stump for the Democratic party. While many people familiar with the Biden family may know about his wife, Jill, daughter Ashley, and his sons, Beau and Hunter, thanks to the family's time in the White House during the Obama administration, there's plenty more to learn about the family as they become more and more prominent as the election draws closer.
Joe had three children with his first wife, Neila Hunter. His daughter, Naomi, passed away at one year old when she and Neila were involved in a car accident in 1972. The couple's other two children are sons Hunter and Beau.
Hunter Biden
Biden's youngest son, Hunter, 49, is an attorney for a firm based in New York City. He's made headlines before due to personal struggles with drugs and alcohol, as well as his involvement in a hedge fund and lobbying firm. In 2009, he co-founded the consulting firm Rosemont Seneca Partners. Hunter was also involved in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry. When Trump allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government for information about Hunter and Joe, it was because the former reportedly had business dealings in Ukraine.
Hunter has three children, Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy, with his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle. He has another child, whose name has not been released, with Lunden Alexis Roberts. The paternity of the child was the subject of court case that was resolved in 2018.
He married Melissa Cohen, a South African filmmaker, in 2019.
Beau Biden
Hunter's older brother, Beau, passed away in 2015, at the age of 46, after being diagnosed with brain cancer. In 2003, he enlisted in the Army National Guard as a major in the Judge Advocate General's Corps and later served as the 44th attorney general of Delaware from 2007 until 2015. The Hill reports that Joe believed Beau was fit to be president of the United States one day, saying, "I was pretty sure Beau could run for president someday, and, with his brother's help, he could win."
Beau married his wife, Hallie Olivere, in 2002. Together, they had a daughter, Natalie, and a son, Robert Hunter Biden II. In 2008, Beau introduced his father at the Democratic National Convention and before his death, he announced that he intended to run for governor of Delaware in the 2016 election.
Ashley Biden
Joe's only child with his second wife, Ashley was born in 1981. She worked at the Delaware Center for Justice for seven years as a social worker and activist before shifting focus to her charitable fashion line, Livelihood.
"Working with DCJ has been one of the great honors of my life," she wrote on Facebook. "Together we have changed the landscape of justice reform, violence intervention, and victim services for the State of Delaware. I leave DCJ in capable hands, with a passionate and committed staff, a talented board and the infrastructure to continue to support DCJ’s vision. I am confident that the organization will continue to thrive and provide essential services to our community."
She married her husband, Howard Krein, in 2012.
Ashley told Elle that Livelihood is an "ethically produced, American-made clothing company" that works to "alleviate poverty through education, training, and job placement."