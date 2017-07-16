Jodie Whittaker Makes History as the First Woman to Star in Doctor Who

There's a new Time Lord in town, and it's not who you might have been expecting.

Today, BBC America announced that Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker will be the 13th Doctor to star in Doctor Who, and she's breaking down barriers as the first woman to be cast in the iconic role.

"It's more than an honour to play the Doctor," the 35-year-old actress told BBC. "It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can't wait."

The show is also welcoming a new showrunner, Chris Chibnall, who has worked alongside Whittaker as the the creator of Broadchurch. Chibnall told the source Whittaker was their No. 1 choice for the role, which was previously held by Peter Capaldi.

"Her audition for the Doctor simply blew us all away," Chibnall explained. "Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength, and warmth to the role. The 13th Doctor is on her way."

Fans are already losing it over the prospect of a woman Time Lord, and we can't blame them based on Whittaker's dramatic reveal. Watch it below:

Whittaker will make her debut during the show's annual Christmas special this year, and you can expect to see a lot more of her in 2018.

Between Wonder Woman and now the first female Doctor, this is shaping up to be the year of strong, badass female leads, and we're loving it!