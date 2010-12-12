Joanna Garcia Marries Nick Swisher in Monique Lhuillier

Anthony Vazquez Photography Inc.
InStyle Staff
Dec 12, 2010 @ 1:35 pm

Joanna Garcia and New York Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher tied the knot on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida. Garcia, star of ABC's Better With You, chose a strapless ivory drop-waist gown and tulle veil by designer Monique Lhuillier for the ceremony. "I don't think I'll ever love a dress more than my wedding gown," the bride told InStyle exclusively. "It made feel like a princess on the most magical day of my life." Garcia paired her gown with Leor J. Yerushalmi jewelry and the groom wore a Burberry suit. Congratulations to the stylish newlyweds!

—Randy Miller

