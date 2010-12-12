Joanna Garcia Marries Nick Swisher in Monique Lhuillier

Joanna Garcia and New York Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher tied the knot on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida. Garcia, star of ABC's Better With You, chose a strapless ivory drop-waist gown and tulle veil by designer Monique Lhuillier for the ceremony. "I don't think I'll ever love a dress more than my wedding gown," the bride told InStyle exclusively. "It made feel like a princess on the most magical day of my life." Garcia paired her gown with Leor J. Yerushalmi jewelry and the groom wore a Burberry suit. Congratulations to the stylish newlyweds!

—Randy Miller