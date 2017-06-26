Victoria's Secret Model Joan Smalls Is Designing a Swim and Lingerie Line for Walmart

Joan Smalls may have walked in a number of lingerie shows in her modeling career, but she'll be taking a behind-the-scenes role in her next project.

The Victoria's Secret model is creating a new line of swimwear and lingerie for Walmart that'll hit stores in the spring. The collection—appropriately called Smart & Sexy—will be the first intimates design collab for Smalls.

Smalls has starred as the Smart & Sexy campaign star before, but this will be her first time designing for the line. The Smart & Sexy founder and chief executive Ariela Balk said she's excited to work with Smalls.

“[Smalls] has a great eye for fashion,” said Balk to the Business of Fashion. “She understands that you have to make women of all shapes look beautiful. She also shares that philosophy that you don’t just make an item because it was on the runway and it's the trend item of the moment.”

It seems like the love between the brand and the model is mutual.

“I fell in love with the brand and the fact that they cater to women of all sizes at affordable pricing,” said Smalls to the Business of Fashion. “Ariela Balk really impressed me and I found a great admiration for her as a businesswoman. When it comes to design, we agree in many aspects and we both are super excited about the collaboration.”

Needless to say, if Smalls is as skilled a designer as she is a model, we're in for a real treat.