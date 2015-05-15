The Most Adorable Member of Joan Smalls's Entourage? Her Boyfriend 

While there's certainly no reason for Joan Smalls to be lacking in the confidence department—she effortlessly dazzles in H&M's summer campaign and makes unforgettable appearances in Beyoncé videos, after all–yet even supermodels sometimes need to be reminded of their charms. And that’s exactly what the Puerto Rico-born model’s boyfriend of six years, Bernard Smith (below), did last night during a Calvin Klein-hosted dinner in Central Park in celebration of Creative Time’s latest exhibition, “Drifting in Daylight."

The Brain behind it all @modelloungenyc #BernardSmith #modelloungeXmicrosoft A photo posted by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Apr 10, 2014 at 1:49pm PDT

While Smalls chatted about the couple’s last trip to her native Caribbean island (they traveled there for Easter) and excitedly anticipated the evening ahead (admitting that the two rarely got the chance to frequent Central Park), Smith interrupted the conversation, turned to Smalls and asked, “Have I mentioned how beautiful you look tonight?” Of course, the model blushed and hugged him.

The evening was as scenic as a New York night can be: Hunky Calvin Klein-approved gentlemen served glasses of champagne while a chilly breeze blew through the crowd, which included fashion photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, actress Marisa Tomei, model Karlie Kloss, and Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa. Before dinner, a sailboat dubbed the S.S. Hangover (a part of the exhibition) floated by with live jazz musicians playing on board. Now that’s what we call picture perfect.

