Joan Rivers Exhibit to Open at the Grammy Museum

The late comedienne, Joan Rivers, will put a smile on our face one more time thanks to the opening of a new exhibit at the Grammy Museum. According to The Hollywood Reporter Melissa Rivers made the announcement of the opening of Joan Rivers: Can We Talk? while celebrating her mother's birthday. In a statement she said, "On this occasion, which celebrates [what would have been] her 82nd birthday, it's also an honor to have her incredible legacy included in the Grammy Museum's ongoing tribute to the greatest comedic icons of all time."

On display you can expect to find mementos such as personal photos donated by family members, the vintage Louis Vuitton travel trunks she used, and her elaborate stage costumes. Viewers will also have the privilege of seeing several of the Bob Mackie original designs that Rivers wore.

It's a pleasure to see her legacy live on. Her daughter continued by saying, "To her, comedy was music. There was a rhythm, but instead of notes, there were words. And just like any of her fellow Grammy Award winners who have been on exhibition in the museum, you know she loved to play." Earlier this year Rivers's Diary of a Mad Diva won the late comedienne her first Grammy for best spoken word album.

