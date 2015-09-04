Remembering the Legendary Joan Rivers One Year After Her Passing

It's been one year since the passing of the great Joan Rivers. The legendary comedienne died last year at the age of 81 after complications from throat surgery.

Rivers was a true pioneer, both in her field and for her time. After starting her career in the 1960s, she worked up to sharing the comedic stage with other great performers like Rodney Dangerfield, Sammy Davis Jr., and Don Rickles. Rivers then went on to a successful career on both big- and small-screens, even nabbing a Daytime Emmy Award win in 1990 for the popular The Joan Rivers Show.

Fans will most likely remember the icon for her razor-sharp tongue while hosting E!'s Fashion Police. Rivers pulled no punches when it came to critiquing celebrities on the red carpet—and fans just lapped it up! Her daughter Melissa, an executive producer of the hit show, recently announced she'd join as a co-host and continue her mother's legacy.

Watch an emotional Joan Rivers accept her Emmy:

RELATED: Joan Rivers Dies at 81: 10 Funny Quotes from the Legendary Comedienne