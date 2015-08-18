4 Reasons Why Joan Jett's '70s Edge Has Us Inspired Right Now

In 1977, Joan Jett was photographed at a photo session for her band The Runaways (above)—and many years later, the look is as noteworthy as ever. How? Let's count the current trends that Jett wore way ahead of their time.

1. Perfect Pairings

She’s got the androgyny thing down pat with her pinstriped blazer, dark denim flares, and sexy red camisole.

2. Moody Makeup

Smoky eyes + nude mouth? Check!

3. Runway-Ready Accessories

The skinny scarf, layered necklaces, and studded cuff ... they look like they could be from Hedi Slimane’s current Saint Laurent collection.

4. Stylish Sneakers

Athleisure? She preempted it by nearly 40 years with her stylish kicks!

The point being? Authentically cool people—not just the “well-dressed”—tend to become style icons. Jett's the (cherry) bomb.

