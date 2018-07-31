Here's How You Can Score K-Beauty Products at CVS for Under $15

Target has the K-Beauty lineup down pat, but now yet another super affordable retailer is taking on the trend and giving you even more goods to choose from and road test. CVS will now be the exclusive home for a new K-beauty inspired makeup line called Joah Beauty.

It's the brainchild of Kiss Products Inc., which, according to WWD, is a Korean-American beauty brand. The founder of Kiss is of South Korean ancestry. So what makes it "inspired" by K-Beauty? The name "Joah" translates to "I like it" in Korean, and the brand took cues from traditional K-Beauty brands in its fun, colorful, and playful packaging and product formulas.

The lineup includes products like cushion compact foundation housed in a lime green case, smudge-proof, felt-tip liquid eyeliners, gel lipsticks, and highlighting and eyeshadow palettes. Basically, you'll have a lot to choose from, as WWD reports that the full-line consists of a whopping 158 units.

Names like "Brow Down to Me Precision Eyeliner" will draw you in for sure, but it's the prices that'll make you stay in that CVS aisle. Most products in the Joah Beauty line fall under the $15 mark.

And there's your excuse for getting a new red lipstick.