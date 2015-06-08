J.Lo Shines in a Classic Strapless Gown That's Everything but Scandalous

Jennifer Lopez knows exactly how to captivate our attention. While she often does so by squeezing her toned body into sexy dresses with barely there sheer panels and extremely low-cut necklines, the bold pop star made jaws drop by doing the exact opposite last night at the 2015 Tony Awards.

Lopez arrived in a dashing strapless Valentino Couture gown that surprisingly left much to the imagination. With gold, star-shaped sequin decorations coming together near her corseted waistline, the navy blue design reflected a sky adorned by a glittering star shower (though we'd say the singer herself glowed the brightest).

To accompany the number, Lopez opted for a gold minaudière, subtle but eye-catching jewels, and an Old Hollywood-like ‘do. We’re excited to see when Lopez will channel this classic take on red carpet style next.

