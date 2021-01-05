Jennifer Lopez and Her Tiny Red Bikini Are Kicking Off the New Year Right
A 2021 mood.
JLo is serving up the good vibes for the start of the new year.
The 51-year-old singer, actress, and fashion icon posted a video on Monday in a killer red bikini and personalized robe practicing affirmations on the beach set to the song "Life Is Good" by Future and Drake.
“#Meditation and #affirmations #MondayMotivation,” she captioned the post.
And we're motivated alright. Our newest New Year's resolution is going to be practicing self-affirmations. And obtaining a regal robe with our name etched in glittering letters.
So while we can't help you with having a J.Lo-esque beachside meditation, we do have all the details on her red hot bathing suit. The "Cancun Red Pigque Bikini" from Melissa Odabash is $117 per piece. It also comes in 12 different colors—a lot of which are more than half off right now!
Prior to the beach video, the star posted a shot of her Monday morning workout writing, "Monday morning!! #2021 Let's get it!!! #Lift"
Well, consider us motivated, JLo!
Get the Look
Melissa Odabash Cancun Red Pigque Bikini: $117 per piece; odabash.com.