Jennifer Lopez and Her Tiny Red Bikini Are Kicking Off the New Year Right

A 2021 mood.

By Tessa Petak
Jan 05, 2021 @ 9:57 am
JLo is serving up the good vibes for the start of the new year.

The 51-year-old singer, actress, and fashion icon posted a video on Monday in a killer red bikini and personalized robe practicing affirmations on the beach set to the song "Life Is Good" by Future and Drake.

“#Meditation and #affirmations #MondayMotivation,” she captioned the post. 

And we're motivated alright. Our newest New Year's resolution is going to be practicing self-affirmations. And obtaining a regal robe with our name etched in glittering letters.

So while we can't help you with having a J.Lo-esque beachside meditation, we do have all the details on her red hot bathing suit. The "Cancun Red Pigque Bikini" from Melissa Odabash is $117 per piece. It also comes in 12 different colors—a lot of which are more than half off right now!

Prior to the beach video, the star posted a shot of her Monday morning workout writing, "Monday morning!! #2021 Let's get it!!! #Lift"

Well, consider us motivated, JLo!

Get the Look

Melissa Odabash Cancun Red Pigque Bikini: $117 per piece; odabash.com.

