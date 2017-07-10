J.K. Rowling Handwrote an Entire Book on a Party Dress

J.K. Rowling has a history of writing best sellers in odd places (she wrote down her initial ideas for Harry Potter on a napkin!) but did you know she handwrote an entire book on a dress? The beloved author once went all-out for her Halloween costume—and there’s now an unpublished J.K. Rowling manuscript hanging in her closet.

“The theme of my 50th birthday, which I held at Halloween, even though that’s not really my birthday, was come as your own private nightmare. And I went as a lost manuscript,” the 51-year-old told CNN. “I wrote over a dress most of that book. So that book, I don’t know whether it will ever be published, but it’s actually hanging in a wardrobe currently.” That's quite the effort for a Halloween costume.

The manuscript in question is a “fairytale” once described as a “political book for children.” And while Rowling isn’t sure whether it will ever see the light of day, we have a good feeling that she could find a publishing house to release it—if she ever decides to bring it out of her wardrobe.

