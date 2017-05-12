J.K. Rowling Tweets a Plea to Fans After a Rare Harry Potter Prequel Is Stolen

Muggles, J.K. Rowling needs your help!

Early Friday morning the Harry Potter author took to Twitter with an impassioned plea to fans: Do NOT buy a rare handwritten copy of a prequel to the Harry Potter series if it crosses your path. The valuable one-of-a-kind piece, which exists on the front and back of a 6-by-8-inch postcard, was stolen in a burglary last month in Kings Heath, Birmingham, England.

Mashable reports that the 800-word story—set three years before Harry is born—sold for £25,000 (about $32,135) at a charity auction in 2008 for English Pen.

"PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT," Rowling tweeted. "Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it."

According to West Midlands Police, the treasure (penned by the author's own hand) was snatched from the owner's home between April 13 and 24 along with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

"The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans," investigating officer P.C. Paul Jauncey said in a statement. "We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police."