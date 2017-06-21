Hold Up, J.K. Rowling Just Said There Are Two Harry Potters?

Just when you thought you knew everything about Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling revealed some new facts about his ancestry that will make you question your status as a Potterhead. While Harry isn’t considered a pure-blood like his friend Ron Weasley (Harry’s mom Lily Evans was born into a muggle family) he actually does descend from a very old wizarding family—and he isn’t the first “Harry Potter” to make a name for himself.

According to Rowling's new post on Pottermore, the Harry we know and love actually had a great-grandfather named Henry Potter, who was referred to as Harry by his close friends and family. Apparently, the O.G. Harry Potter was a big deal, having served on the Wizengamot from 1913 to 1921, and was also sympathetic to the plight of muggles, as he condemned the Minister for Magic for not helping muggles during the First World War. Apparently Harry Potter is always a guy to be proud of rallying behind.

VIDEO: How to Make Your Favorite Harry Potter Treat

The post also illuminates some interesting things about Potter’s lineage, including the fact that an ancestor named Linfred was the “originator of a number of remedies that evolved into potions still used to this day, including Skele-gro,” which means that Harry has his relative to thank for the reason he was able to grow back his bones so quickly after that fateful quidditch match in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

And, like Rowling mentioned in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Harry is also related to the Peverell family, which is the basis for the legend of the deathly hallows. Harry is a descendant of Iolanthe Peverell, the granddaughter of Ignotus Peverell, which explains why he inherited the invisibility cloak.

RELATED: The Official Harry Potter Book Club Has Finally Launched

The more you know!