J.K. Rowling Was Scandalized by Neville Longbottom's Shirtless Photoshoot

May 21, 2015

It's no secret that Matthew Lewis, a.k.a. dorky Neville Longbottom from the Harry Potter movies, grew up to be a handsome man. That fact of life was reconfirmed by the U.K.'s Attitude this week, as the publication put a shirtless Lewis front and center on its June cover.

The pics, however, were a surprise Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who used her popular Twitter account to comment on Lewis' photoshoot.

Lewis himself was a little embarrassed.

But Rowling had the last word.

