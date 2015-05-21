J.K. Rowling Was Scandalized by Neville Longbottom's Shirtless Photoshoot

The following post originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. To read more stories like this, visit ew.com.

It's no secret that Matthew Lewis, a.k.a. dorky Neville Longbottom from the Harry Potter movies, grew up to be a handsome man. That fact of life was reconfirmed by the U.K.'s Attitude this week, as the publication put a shirtless Lewis front and center on its June cover.

You can order our @Mattdavelewis issue to be mailed anywhere in the world from http://t.co/WadCLANt3E @Newsstand_UK pic.twitter.com/yRxl7XUwI3 — Attitude (@AttitudeMag) May 21, 2015

The pics, however, were a surprise Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who used her popular Twitter account to comment on Lewis' photoshoot.

.@Mattdavelewis Not as bad as watching Dan in Equus, but close. Warn me next time, for God's sake. https://t.co/r8EUd1GKqT — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2015

Lewis himself was a little embarrassed.

But Rowling had the last word.

.@Mattdavelewis I will always support you whatever you want to do, Matthew. Now go put some clothes on. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2015

