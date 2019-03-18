Why People Are Outraged by J.K. Rowling's Recent Comments
It has everything to do with your fave Hogwarts headmaster's love life.
Best-selling author J.K. Rowling (British, worth a cool $1 billion) has dropped yet another bomb regarding the sexuality of her beloved Harry Potter characters, and it’s not sitting well with fans.
In the special features of the BluRay release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Rowling spoke to the title character and Dumbledore’s relationship, saying it “was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship.”
"But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling,” she continued. “You can’t know, you can believe you know."
"So I’m less interested in the sexual side,” she went on, “though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship – than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships."
Fans quickly shared their opinions in the comments section, accusing Rowling of only allowing her characters to identify as LGBTQ when it won’t affect her profit margin (i.e. outside of the actual books and films in which they exist).
This isn’t the first time Rowling has faced such criticism — the blowback began in 2007 when she officially outed Dumbledore.
This being the internet, everyone’s going to have an opinion — but, unlike the bulk of social media outcry, this time it seems that Twitter has a solid point.