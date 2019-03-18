Why People Are Outraged by J.K. Rowling's Recent Comments

Best-selling author J.K. Rowling (British, worth a cool $1 billion) has dropped yet another bomb regarding the sexuality of her beloved Harry Potter characters, and it’s not sitting well with fans.

In the special features of the BluRay release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Rowling spoke to the title character and Dumbledore’s relationship, saying it “was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship.”

"But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling,” she continued. “You can’t know, you can believe you know."

"So I’m less interested in the sexual side,” she went on, “though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship – than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships."

Fans quickly shared their opinions in the comments section, accusing Rowling of only allowing her characters to identify as LGBTQ when it won’t affect her profit margin (i.e. outside of the actual books and films in which they exist).

J.K. Rowling Confirms Some Characters in Her Books and Movies Are Gay Everywhere Except in the Books or the Movies https://t.co/Y5gcbMWNB9 — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) March 16, 2019

jk rowling can log on here and tweet “dumbledore was a dom top” all she likes but the fact remains she actively leaves out any LGBT rep in her books and films so her profit isn’t affected — laura (@lauraw97_) March 17, 2019

jk rowling: oh btw dumbledore is gay

everyone: oh, worm, where in the books?

jk rowling: nowhere, i just made it so

everyone: well that's bullshit

jk rowling: uh *throws darts at a board* well it's ABSOLUTELY 100% gay if he fucked for sure right

everyone, exhausted: please stop — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) March 17, 2019

People are rightly taking the piss out of JK Rowling for her ridiculous post publishing announcements about Dumbledore's sexuality & imaginary sex life. Unless there's an editor's note or some gay sex scene she was forced to cut out then she's simply vying for attention. — David Hooks (@PoliticsScot) March 17, 2019

This isn’t the first time Rowling has faced such criticism — the blowback began in 2007 when she officially outed Dumbledore.

The thing that bothers me most about Rowling going into the “intense sexual relationship” of Dumbledore and Grindewald is that after being criticized for glossing over queer characters except in interviews, she reduced calls for real queer rep to “give us kinky sex details!” — Exorcising Emily (@exorcisingemily) March 17, 2019

Like, way to miss the point and undermine everything you COULD have done to rectify the mistake of leaving Dumbledore’s orientation out of canon. This further reduces queer relationships and queer characters just to sex in media commentary. Which is the last thing we needed. — Exorcising Emily (@exorcisingemily) March 17, 2019

jk rowling reappearing every 2 months to say something literally no one asked about is me adding more random details to my essay to up my word count https://t.co/70D37Xez76 — 𝓈𝒶𝓎𝓃𝒶 (@DAREDEVllLS) March 17, 2019

Me: “H-



JK: “Hagrid is a furry.”



Me: ?



JK: “Snape has spent much of his life trying to recreate the mythical Viagrus potion.”



Me: “Wait...”



JK: “LUCIUS MALFOY USED TO THROW SEX ORGIES AT THE MANSION AND HE’D MAKE DOBBY WEAR A GIMP MASK” https://t.co/mHempGp8Fp — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) March 17, 2019

No one: ....



Jk Rowling in 2030: Voldemort was a depressed gay man of color — HOOD VOGUE (@itskeyon) March 17, 2019

This being the internet, everyone’s going to have an opinion — but, unlike the bulk of social media outcry, this time it seems that Twitter has a solid point.