J.K. Rowling Turns 50: See Her Most Magical Twitter Moments

Raise your tankard of butterbeer, it's J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter's birthday! The British author, who turns 50 today, was a financially struggling single mom living in Edinburgh, Scotland, until the publication of her Harry Potter series transformed her into a worldwide sensation—and eventually the world's first billionaire novelist. With those books, Rowling gave children of all ages a whole new universe to explore with characters and places that will be treasured forever.

Since the Potter saga's end in print and on film, Rowling has been involved in a number of charities and supported causes such as multiple sclerosis, illiteracy, and children's welfare, and announced in June she is working on a spin-off play called Harry Potter and the Cursed Child that will open in London's West End. Rowling stays actively engaged on Twitter, where she interacts with Potterheads and shows off her wit—while always remaining a class act. (It's as if she has a magic Twitter wand!) Here are 13 times J.K. Rowling shared a magical tweet worthy of the wizarding world.

1. When she shared with the world what we all like to do after a long, productive day:

2. When she stood up for Serena Williams in the best way possible:

3. When she was thrilled that people in the U.K. were 16 times more likely to know the rules of Quidditch than the rules of croquet:

4. When she had the same reaction we did to seeing a very grown-up Matthew Lewis (who played Neville Longbottom in the films):

5. When literally everyone thought her new play about Harry Potter was actually a prequel that she began to wonder herself:

6. When she cheered up a fan in the most beautiful way:

7. When she was proud of Emma Watson for her speech at the U.N.:

8. When she answered a fan who asked if LGBT students would attend Hogwarts:

9. When she revealed her secret dream job:

10. When she explained perfectly what everyone needs to know about Twitter:

11. When she got honest about her leadership skills:

12. When she also mourned a very pivotal Harry Potter moment:

13. When she showed how much she loved her fans:

