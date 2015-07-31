J.K. Rowling Turns 50: See Her Most Magical Twitter Moments

Raise your tankard of butterbeer, it's J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter's birthday! The British author, who turns 50 today, was a financially struggling single mom living in Edinburgh, Scotland, until the publication of her Harry Potter series transformed her into a worldwide sensation—and eventually the world's first billionaire novelist. With those books, Rowling gave children of all ages a whole new universe to explore with characters and places that will be treasured forever.

Since the Potter saga's end in print and on film, Rowling has been involved in a number of charities and supported causes such as multiple sclerosis, illiteracy, and children's welfare, and announced in June she is working on a spin-off play called Harry Potter and the Cursed Child that will open in London's West End. Rowling stays actively engaged on Twitter, where she interacts with Potterheads and shows off her wit—while always remaining a class act. (It's as if she has a magic Twitter wand!) Here are 13 times J.K. Rowling shared a magical tweet worthy of the wizarding world.

1. When she shared with the world what we all like to do after a long, productive day:

OK, enough of this skittishness... I've had a very good Writing Day, which always affects me like a couple of strong cocktails. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 10, 2014

2. When she stood up for Serena Williams in the best way possible:

.@diegtristan8 "she is built like a man". Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

3. When she was thrilled that people in the U.K. were 16 times more likely to know the rules of Quidditch than the rules of croquet:

4. When she had the same reaction we did to seeing a very grown-up Matthew Lewis (who played Neville Longbottom in the films):

.@Mattdavelewis Not as bad as watching Dan in Equus, but close. Warn me next time, for God's sake. https://t.co/r8EUd1GKqT — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2015

5. When literally everyone thought her new play about Harry Potter was actually a prequel that she began to wonder herself:

You know what? I'm starting to wonder. Maybe it is. https://t.co/Vh7yaCKP2c — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

6. When she cheered up a fan in the most beautiful way:

7. When she was proud of Emma Watson for her speech at the U.N.:

8. When she answered a fan who asked if LGBT students would attend Hogwarts:

9. When she revealed her secret dream job:

'What would you like to be if you weren't a writer?' An otter weigher. pic.twitter.com/Tc7TwevoN7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 24, 2014

10. When she explained perfectly what everyone needs to know about Twitter:

If you're waiting for universal popularity, you'll be on Twitter a VERY long time. xxxx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 6, 2014

11. When she got honest about her leadership skills:

I can't say I consider myself a 'world leader' though. Maybe of worlds inside my head? In the real world I can barely lead my dog. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 4, 2014

12. When she also mourned a very pivotal Harry Potter moment:

It's the 16th anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts. I'm having a moment's silence over my keyboard. I hated killing some of those people. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2014

13. When she showed how much she loved her fans:

Potterheads are all wonderful, but YOU are the best. Yes, you, reading this. X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 10, 2014

