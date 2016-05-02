J.K. Rowling Still Isn't Over the Death of This Harry Potter Character—and Neither Are We

Let's all pause for a moment of silence—today is the anniversary of the epic Battle of Hogwarts, where the heroic Harry Potter and his friends finally defeated the evil Lord Voldermort. While most of our favorites survived, not everyone was so lucky. We will never forget the death of Fred Weasley or Remus Lupin—just to name a few—and clearly author J.K. Rowling is right there with us.

In honor of the anniversary, she took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Lupin, who passed away along with his wife Tonks. "Once again, it's the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts so, as promised, I shall apologise for a death. This year: Remus Lupin," she Tweeted first.

She then followed up with a more in-depth explanation of why she decided to pen his death. "In the interests of total honesty I'd also like to confess that I didn't decide to kill Lupin until I wrote Order [of] the Phoenix," Rowling continued. "Arthur lived, so Lupin had to die. I'm sorry. I didn't enjoy doing it. The only time my editor ever saw me cry was over the fate of Teddy."

Pour your Butterbeer out for Lupin today.