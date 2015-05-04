J.K. Rowling Apologizes for Harry Potter Death on Twitter

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling took to Twitter this past Saturday to apologize for killing off a beloved character Fred Weasley, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Avengers: Age of Ultron just set a record at the box office! The sequel had the second highest opening of all time, following the first film in the franchise. [Hollywood Reporter]

2. What your favorite emoji says about you. [PureWow]

3. Here is what you need to know if you've never seen Star Wars. [TIME]

4. Robin Williams hilariously voices a dog in the upcoming comedy Absolutely Anything. Watch the trailer here. [USA Today]

5. In true Kanye West fashion, the rapper has changed the title of his next album from So Help Me God to SWISH. [Huffington Post]