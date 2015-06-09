J.K. Rowling Confirms an American School of Wizardy Is in the Works

J. K. Rowling took to Twitter to reveal that her latest writings will include an American school of wizardry. Where exactly in U.S. it will be located is still a mystery, but there seems to be a connection to Native American culture. [Entertainment Weekly]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. This little girl demands R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Watch her sassy dance performance to one of Aretha Franklin's greatest hits. [Today]

2. In the mood for dinner and a movie? Well, Pizza Hut's new box doubles as a film projector. [Business Insider]

3. The Warner Bros. adaptation of Japanese manga classic Akira has found a screenwriter in Daredevil's Marco J. Ramirez. [The Hollywood Reporter]

4. Ed Sheeran put a cool twist on "You Need Me, I Don't Need You" by remixing it with Drake's "Know Yourself." Listen to it here. [Buzzfeed]

5. The crime-fighting trio is back! Cartoon Network introduced the new Powerpuff Girls via Vine. [USA Today]