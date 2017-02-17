Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Pep Talk Teaser Has Us Pumped for the Big Night

With just over a week to go until Jimmy Kimmel hosts his first-ever Academy Awards, you could say the late night emcee is feeling the heat.

The Academy took to its Twitter account on Thursday to share a clip ahead of the highly televised awards ceremony, and it features a standout celebrity cameo with an actor who can't resist giving some advice to the comedian. In the 30-second video, Kimmel appears to be suiting up ahead of the prestigious event as Morgan Freeman's iconic voice announces, "Jimmy Kimmel. Man on the precipice of hosting the Oscars."

While Freeman advises Kimmel that he will have "an opportunity to be the toast of the town," he also cautions that the gig is "a chance to bomb so fantastically, everywhere he goes, people will say, 'Look at Sucky Sucko.'"

The camera then zooms out from a psyched-out Kimmel, who nervously fumbles with his tie as he tells the actor, "You're not really helping, Morgan."

The 49-year-old may be feeling the pre-show jitters—after all, it is the biggest awards show of the year—but there's good reason to believe the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host will absolutely kill his emcee job.

He's Got the Funny Chops

Like past hosts Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres, who memorably brought laughs to the awards show, Kimmel is no stranger to entertaining and thinking on the spot on his live show—and will surely spice up things with a few surprises up his sleeve.

He's Got a Full Arsenal of Celebrity Friends

The host, who recently interviewed Oscar nominees Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and Natalie Portman on his show, is sure to top Fallon's celebrity cameo-filled performance. Could we be looking at the next Internet-breaking #OscarSelfie this year?

He's Warmed Up After Hosting the Emmys Last Fall

Kimmel also has a proven track record of entertaining audiences when he hosted last fall's Emmy Awards to rave reviews, and we're confident he can work the same magic at this year's Oscars.

His Longstanding "Feud" with Matt Damon May Rear Its Head

The Oscar-nominated Damon joked on Ellen this week: "There's going to be hundreds of millions of people watching and hoping that he messes up. I'm going to be there a few rows deep hoping that he messes up. I might even throw things at him." That would certainly make for a memorable TV moment!

Tune into the Oscars Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC to see how Kimmel fares with his hosting gig.