Jimmy Kimmel Hands Out His Moms PB&J Sandwiches to the Hungry Emmys Audience
The Emmy Awards are one hectic night, and there’s not a whole lot of time to sit down for a meal when you’re in the middle of a red carpet. So Jimmy Kimmel decided to do all of Hollywood a favor and enlist his mom in making the audience a snack: 7,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, no less.
“My mother made 7,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Is anyone hungry right now?” he asked the crowd. Taraji P. Henson was definitely ready to take him up on the offer, waving her hand enthusiastically.
“Let’s bring in the kids from Stranger Things to hand these peanut butter and jelly sandwiches out,” he said, introducing Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo in their costumes from the hit Netflix show.
The audience proceeded to eat them up (literally!) grabbing pb&js and juice boxes with notes from Kimmel’s mom. Of course, the Emmys host took the opportunity to crack a few jokes as well.
“Which one of you has a gluten allergy?” he asked, before joking that he only asked so he could show the fans at home "which of their favorite celebrities are the most annoying." Kimmel also had some fun with David Schwimmer, star of The People v. O.J. Simpson, repeatedly giving them “juice,” which was O.J.’s much-repeated nickname during the show.
Hey Jimmy, we’ll take one! Watch the hilarious bit in the video above.