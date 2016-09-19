Host Jimmy Kimmel Lost the Emmy but Won a Hug from Matt Damon

Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel promised a hilarious bit if he didn’t win the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, and when John Oliver took home the trophy, Kimmel made good on his promise. The “big loser” appeared on stage with none other than his “enemy” Matt Damon, who rubbed salt into the wound.

Damon, who has been in a fake feud with the talk show host since 2013, looked dapper as he took the stage while munching on an apple. “Calm down, man. I missed the last category. Did you win?” he asked Kimmel. “That’s a bummer. It makes a lot of sense, but you must be really bummed out.”

“So you’re not going to get a trophy,” Damon added, asking who took home the award. “Yes, yes, yes! They know. I knew. I had him in my pool,” the actor joked about the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver star.

VIDEO: Emmy Awards 2016: See the Stars on the Red Carpet

“You lost and now you’ve got to stand out here for the rest of the night in front of everybody when you probably just want to go home and curl up and cry. Can we cheer Jimmy up? He’s a big loser,” he said, giving the lucky host a big bear hug.

“I’ll see you later at the after party,” Damon said as he left the stage. “There’s an after party?” the dejected host replied.

“Nevermind. Hey Jimmy, tell your mom, I like them apples,” he said.

RELATED: See the Hottest Looks from the 2016 Emmys Red Carpet

Hey Matt, we like them apples too. Watch the hilarious video at top.