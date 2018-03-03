Oscar Host Jimmy Kimmel on What to Expect This Year

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 90th Oscars ceremony Sunday, after an eventful 2017 ceremony.

“Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one of our finest hosts in Oscar history,” Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement of the late night host.

No one can throw a party 90 years in the making like @JimmyKimmel and producers Michael De Luca & Jennifer Todd! Welcome back! #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/uIlZZ8cWtN — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 16, 2017

“Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn, and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd,” Kimmel said. “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

The screwed-up ending that he’s referring to, of course, is when the wrong winner was announced for Best Picture at the end of the show. La La Land was erroneously called up to the stage, when Moonlight was the real Oscar winner.

We’ll have to tune in to the 2018 Oscars on March 4 to find out if Kimmel can top the theatrics of last year’s ceremony.