Jimmy Fallon Extends Tonight Show Contract 6 More Years

Jimmy Fallon isn’t going anywhere.
The Tonight Show host is sticking around on NBC for another six years, the network announced at the Television Critics Association’s semi-annual press tour on Thursday. Fallon’s contract renewal extends his gig until fall 2021.
“Jimmy Fallon is simply the best that there is, the most versatile star of a show anywhere in television in my opinion,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. “The Tonight Show has always been an institution, but he’s remade it into a destination for the largest audience anywhere in late night. He’s the face of NBC in a lot of ways and we’re thrilled he’s going to be hosting The Tonight Show for many years to come.”
Since taking over The Tonight Show in Feb. 2014, the late-night host averaged 3.8 million viewers overall in the 2014-2015 season, dominating the time period over ABC and CBS competition with a 79 percent margin of victory in adults 18-49, according to NBC.