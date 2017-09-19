10 of Birthday Boy Jimmy Fallon's Funniest Tonight Show Moments

One of late night TV's leading men, Jimmy Fallon, is celebrating his birthday today. The Tonight Show entertainer and Saturday Night Live alum is turning 43, and we're kicking off his big day with 11 of his funniest moments on TV.

The newly minted 43-year-old got us hooked on his impressions and comedy when he first joined the SNL cast in 1998. In 2009 he took over Late Night and subsequently became the face of The Tonight Show in 2014. Fallon and career are unstoppable—and he's got the Emmy Awards to prove it!

Not only has Fallon sung the History of Rap with his equally funny counterpart, Justin Timberlake, a grand total of six times, he's rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, from Ariana Grande to Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and Hillary Clinton.

Aside from Fallon's success on television, he has an even more important job at home: being a parent to daughters Winnie Rose and Frances Cole, along with his film-producer wife, Nancy Juvonen.

Celebrate this funnyman's special day by watching 10 of his funniest Tonight Show moments below.

1. His "Ew!" show featuring Taylor Swift.

2. His rendition of "We Can't Stop" with Miley Cyrus and The Roots.

3. His "Tight Pants" song with Jennifer Lopez.

4. His "Evolution of Mom Dancing" with Michelle Obama.

5. His and Justin Timberlake's History of Rap 6.

6. His Wheel of Musical Impressions with Ariana Grande.

7. His version of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" using classroom instruments.

8. His Donald Trump Impression with Hillary Clinton.

9. His Wheel of Musical Impressions game with Celine Dion.

10. That time he missed out on a chance to date Nicole Kidman.