See How Jimmy Choo is Giving Moon Boots a High-Fashion Upgrade

Jimmy Choo, footwear designer to the stars, has made a name for himself for dreaming up sexy red carpet-worthy stilettos, which makes the brand's recent collaboration with Moon Boot the most unlikely (and yet, the coolest) design pairing ever. The result of this union? Stylish Moon Boots. Granted, it sounds more like an oxymoron than anything else, but there is something compelling about its high-end makeover.

"I've always loved the futuristic, yet retro-cool Italian design of Moon Boot, and am delighted to create a signature Jimmy Choo look befitting the style," says Sandra Choi, the creative director of Jimmy Choo. And she did just that, giving the Italian brand's shapeless winter footwear (that was supremely popular in the '80s) blankets of luxe textures, like shearling and fox fur, and cool treatments (think: crystal studs and high-shine metallics).

Essentially, the 8-piece collection ($649 to $2,672) can be considered the ultimate fashion flashback with a modern-day twist. As for how to style them, Choi has wisely offered her thoughts.

"For the slopes (even though I cannot ski), I would wear the Moonboot Buzz in Acid Yellow with an all-black ski outfit—the acid yellow really pops against the snow!" she says. "Moonboots are also great worn as a fun fashion item. I would wear the black patent Moonboots studded with crystal stars with skinny jeans and an oversized utility coat for a winter fashion look."

The collection doesn't hit jimmychoo.com and moonboot.com until November, but scroll through to see every single style.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

