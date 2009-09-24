Jimmy Choo Launches Classics Collection: Choo 24/7

Jimmy Choo is coming out with their version of a greatest hits album—a capsule collection featuring their best-selling styles. From platforms to pointed-toe pumps and evening sandals, Choo 24/7 features new colors and finishes on old favorites like Fergie's Glenys snakeskin style. "We think of these shoes as investment pieces, timeless pieces, part of a wardrobe that every woman needs," President Tamara Mellon told WWD. The collection hits department stores nationwide this week.