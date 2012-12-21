Jimmy Choo to Launch Second Perfume, Flash

We've only just finished our holiday wish lists, but Jimmy Choo’s second fragrance is already getting us excited for spring! The label is following his eponymous first scent with Flash, a modern floral with notes of pink pepper, tuberose, and white lily. "We see fragrance as another accessory," said the label's creative director Sandra Choi, who drew inspiration for the flacon from a modernist 1970s chandelier. "We want women to feel as excited as they do when they buy a pair of shoes, or a handbag." Find Flash at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com in March, priced from $75 to $98.

