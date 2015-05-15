The Star of Jimmy Choo's Latest Collection Is Hairier Than Usual

There are few brands that are as ubiquitous on the red carpet as Jimmy Choo. As accessory designer to the stars, his shoes and clutches have longtime celebrity devotees, but for this season, Choo has found an unlikely muse—in a dog.

In a collaboration done with Brazilian illustrator Rafael Mantesso comes the Choo Hound capsule collection, a 12-piece line-up of iPhone cases, dog collars, totes, pouches, and wallets starring Mantesso's English bull terrier (whose name just so happens to be Jimmy) sketched lounging on a sofa (with a martini in hand), dreaming of shoes, or spinning decks as a DJ. The series is set against coated canvas and finished with mirrored tangerine, turquoise, and raspberry accents.

Richard Valencia Photography

In celebration of the collection, a short animated film was created by Jo Ratcliffe to coincide with the launch, which playfully narrates the not-so-"ruff" life of Jimmy, the English bull terrier. The collection ($75-$1,050) is up for grabs now at jimmychoo.com.

Richard Valencia Photography

RELATED: This Is How Jimmy Choo Reimagines Cinderella's Glass Slipper