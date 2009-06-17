Jimmy Choo Brings Red-Carpet Style to the Street

Jimmy Choo shoes inspire visions of stiletto perfection, mile-long gams and red-carpet glamour, and now we have another reason to love them—great prices. This fall, the brand—which counts Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz and Michelle Obama as fans—is partnering with one of our favorite cheap-and-chic labels, H&M, on a collection of drool-worthy accessories. The lineup includes this sexy, strappy stiletto (left), reminiscent of the covetable Choos Vanessa Hudgens recently wore to the MTV Movie Awards. Mark your calendars now—the new Jimmy Choo for H&M collection debuts November 14th at H&M stores nationwide.

