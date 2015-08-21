See Jim Carrey and Hugh Jackman Give Their Best Impersonations of Each Other

It looks like Round 1 goes to Jim Carrey. The comedian and Hugh Jackman engaged in a friendly battle that included impersonations of each actor's standout roles. [Entertainment Tonight]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Ryan Seacrest is definitely a man of many talents, and now he's expanding his clothing line this fall. [WWD]

2. It wasn't always easy for Taylor Swift to sell out arenas, and the superstar exhibited her humble beginnings with an epic throwback image. [People]

3. Miss Piggy lets Kermit the Frog know that it's just a little too late to try and work out their broken relationship in this hilarious new promo video. [Entertainment Weekly]

4. Lana Del Rey drops a new song, "Terrence Loves You," plus the album cover her fans have been patiently waiting for. [USA Today]

5. These amazing pancakes shaped like Buzz Lightyear and more Pixar characters will certainly encourage you to step up your pancake game. [Time]