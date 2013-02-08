Jillian Michaels's "JM" Necklace on The Biggest Loser: All the Details

Throughout this season of The Biggest Loser, coach Jillian Michaels has been wearing a personalized initial necklace with "JM" done up in gothic lettering, and it's hard not to notice the piece as she's bending over the contestants shouting (for their health!) week after week. So when we caught up with the fitness guru at the Heart Truth Red Dress Fashion Show, we asked for all the designer details. “Jennifer Fisher made it for me and gave it to me, and I love it,” said Michaels. “I thought that was so cool of her, so I wear her stuff as often as I can to give her a shout out.” The best part? It can be yours! Snag it in your initials for $1,300 at jenniferfisherjewelry.com.

