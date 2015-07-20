Are Leg Chains Going to Be the Next Big Jewelry Trend? 

Zoë Kravitz has brought the body chain trend to a whole new level—with double calf-chains. And it looks as though they're shaping up to be her two new favorite accessories. We first spotted them when she gave a black bikini a heavy dose of metal, coupling her two-piece with a trio of chains (one body chain, two leg chains).

A few days later, she secured her role as the edgiest street-style star we know when she styled her LBD with the same pair of shin-grazing chains by Brooklyn-based designer Lizz Jardim, a selection of jewelry (a bicep cuff here, a leather choker there), Adam Selman x Le Specs cat-eye shades, and tough platform boots. We can't say we're too surprised—that rocker gene is in her DNA, after all. But the bigger question remains: Are leg chains the new jewelry trend?

The jury is still out on that one, but we can't ignore the fact that leg adornments are already available. Los Angeles-based designer Ivi Kyratzi of jewelry brand ivi has released an adjustable thigh cuff that can be placed above or below the knee—or both, at the same time. Shop the cuff, which is available for $340 at ivijewelry.com.

Courtesy

