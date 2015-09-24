What's Your Jewelry Style? Shop Baubles Just for You 

Jewelry is an easy way to update your wardrobe, but finding styles that suit your personality while keeping up with trends can be tricky. Here, we identify the right pieces just for you, no matter your taste.

The Modern Minimalist

Your Style: You keep up with the trends, but you have a deep rooted appreciation for classics with a simple twist.

Courtesy

Shop it: Campbell collar necklace, $295; shopbop.com. Balenciaga silver earrings, $495; net-a-porter.com. ASOS semi-circle necklace, $15; asos.com. BaubleBar button up ring, $28; baublebar.com. Miansai screw cuff, $200; shopbop.com.

The Cool Eccentric

Your Style: You aren't afraid to play with colors and shapes. You make bold fashion choices like Iris Apfel.

Courtesy

Shop it: Marni geometric cuff, $420; net-a-porter.com. Trademark clip-on earrings, $88; trade-mark.com. Zara gemstone necklace, $36; zara.com. Mango metal ring, $10; mango.com. Forever 21 square ring, $7; forever21.com.

The Trend Setter

Your Style: You're favorite style star is Olivia Palermo, and you're the first one out of your friends to test out new textures and silhouettes.

Courtesy

Shop it: J.Crew feather and crystal earrings, $88; jcrew.com. Jennifer Fisher bow cuff, $755; net-a-porter.com. Cara Tonkin tassle necklace, $121; wolfandbadger.com. ASOS mismatch earrings, $11; asos.com. Delfina Delettrez ring, $613; matchesfashion.com.

The Bohemian

Your Style: Your look is laidback with a touch of California-cool; you're drawn to easy-to-wear pieces with an edge.

Courtesy

Shop it: Erickson Beamon crystal ring, $225; shopbop.com. Zara mismatch earrings, $20; zara.com. Chan Luu tassle and pearl necklace, $170; net-a-porter.com. Rebecca Minkoff hand chain bracelet, $58; bloomingdales.com. ModCloth stone ring set, $15; modcloth.com.

The Glamazon

You Style: Is there such a thing as too much drama?? You certainly don't think so.

Courtesy

Shop it: W.Britt for J.Crew screw bracelet, $138; jcrew.com. Mango pearl ring set, $15; mango.com. Kenneth Jay Lane waterfall earrings, $169; shopbop.com. Lulu Frost necklace, $310; lulufrost.com. Shashi double ball stud earrings, $36; shopbop.com.

The Earthy Sophisticate

Your Style: You live for tailored wardrobe staples like jeans and button-front blouses, but you bring a level of wordly charm to your look with mineral and marble extras.

Courtesy

Shop it: Adia Kibur necklace, $80; shopbop.com. Tory Burch horn ring, $175; shopbop.com. Asos cube necklace, $18; asos.com. H&M earrings set, $6; hm.com. Eddie Borgo triangle prism earrings, $150; museumstore.com.

