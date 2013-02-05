Jewel and Kelly Clarkson: Hear Them Duet "Foolish Games"

Ladies of the '90s, Jewel is back! The singer just released her Greatest Hits album this morning filled with fresh takes on her classic hits—including a sweet duet of "Foolish Games" with Kelly Clarkson. "This was my first take really getting to hang out with [Kelly], and she is a hoot. She is a Texas girl and really down to earth, and really funny. No filter on that girl!" Jewel said in a video interview leading up to the album's release. Listen to their duet below, and pick up the album to hear a new version of her ballad "You Were Meant for Me" with Miranda Lambert’s Pistol Annies!

