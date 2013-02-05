Jewel and Kelly Clarkson: Hear Them Duet "Foolish Games"

Rose Walano
Feb 05, 2013

Ladies of the '90s, Jewel is back! The singer just released her Greatest Hits album this morning filled with fresh takes on her classic hits—including a sweet duet of "Foolish Games" with Kelly Clarkson. "This was my first take really getting to hang out with [Kelly], and she is a hoot. She is a Texas girl and really down to earth, and really funny. No filter on that girl!" Jewel said in a video interview leading up to the album's release. Listen to their duet below, and pick up the album to hear a new version of her ballad "You Were Meant for Me" with Miranda Lamberts Pistol Annies!

