Jessie J Just Shared Her DMs With Channing Tatum

Dancer. Actor. Magic Mike. Channing Tatum is a lot of things and thanks to Jessie J, all of her followers know that the multi-hyphenate talent is also a poet for the digital age. Jessie J shared his work on her Instagram story, giving the world a peek at all the ways Tatum showers her with compliments.

"Yes I won't rest till I caress Fresh face Jess," he wrote. "I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless."

Jessie responded with a selfie, but let's go back to Tatum's wordplay. He's got a style all his own, even though the rhyme scheme isn't exactly original. The highlight here, obviously, is how clearly infatuated he is with Jessie.

She replied, "Hahahaha," and tossed in, "Baaaarrs yeah," for good measure.

Channing's comments came after Jessie posted a photo of herself in a bikini. It wasn't the usual #fitspo image, however, because she was surrounded by platters of nachos and rice.

"Hottest Instagram food model in [the] game right now," he commented publicly, which sparked plenty of speculation about the two behind the scenes. Channing's most recent foray into poetry is clear evidence that these two aren't an ordinary couple, they're the kind of couple that stuffs their faces together and writes cheesy, half-considered poems.

People notes that the two have been keeping their relationship under-the-radar. He's been spotted at multiple concerts and even brought his daughter along for one.

"Channing is her biggest fan," a source told People. "He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts."

With all that travel time, it gives Tatum plenty of opportunity to polish up his poetry. It's just up to Jessie to share his best work.