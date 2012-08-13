Jessie J’s Bodysuits at the Olympics Closing Ceremony: Love Them or Leave Them?

Image zoom Julian Finney/Getty Images; Rex USA

The Olympics Closing Ceremony—dubbed A Symphony of British Music—brought about many “really?!” moments, and one of our favorites was Jessie J’s leave-nothing-to-the-imagination wardrobe. The 24-year-old songstress, who is as famous for her hit “Price Tag” as she is for penning the lyrics to hits by Miley Cyrus and her quirky wardrobe, wore two curve-hugging asymmetrical bodysuits from the archive of British designer Vivienne Westwood. “Tonight is a night to always remember and never forget,” she tweeted after belting out her Top 40 song, and renditions of The Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” and Queen’s "We Will Rock You." Her single-sleeve, single-leg looks are definitely memorable! Tell us, what do you think of her finale wardrobe: Love it or leave it?

