Jessica Simpson's New Activewear Line Launches This Fall

It's been exactly 10 years since Jessica Simpson first introduced her lifestyle brand, and now the successful label plans to accompany you to the gym. The singer is launching Jessica Simpson The Warm Up, an activewear and athleisure line.

The fitness collection will include comfortable gear that features breathable fabric that pulls moisture away from the body and will be exclusively available at 300 Macy's locations and macys.com in October (the brand will expand to additional retailers next spring.) Prices range from $24 to $49.

Martine Reardon, Macy’s chief marketing officer, told WWD that the new line “has some style and it’s got some comfort at the same time." She went on to speak on the versatility by explaining that the pieces would be great for “use at the gym or walking around the city doing errands.”

