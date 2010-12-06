Jessica Simpson's Lines Are Close to Hitting $1 Billion Mark

Newly engaged Jessica Simpson has recently been spotted celebrating on both coasts and no wonder—in addition to an upcoming wedding to Eric Johnson, Simpson’s clothing lines have earned an estimated $750+ million this year. Her Jessica Simpson collection line includes jeans, shoes, swimwear, watches and perfume and is expanding to include sportswear in the fall. Experts predict sales will hit a whopping $1 billion next year! The multi-talented star and businesswoman's album, Happy Christmas, is in stores now.

