Jessica Simpson Reacts to the Whole Foods Chicken Salad Mixup with One Hilarious Tweet

Is it 14 years ago already?

Jessica Simpson memorably drove America into hysterics back in 2003 when she asked then-husband Nick Lachey whether the can of Chicken of the Sea tuna she was eating was fish or chicken (on air, of course).

To clear up any confusion, Chicken of the Sea tuna is, in fact, tuna.

Anyway, a lot has changed since Simpson’s blunder on MTV's Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. For one, both she and Lachey have kids and are married—and not to each other! One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is the singer and fashion designer’s innate sense of humor.

Earlier this month, Whole Foods was forced to recall 440 pounds of their buffalo chicken salad after realizing it actually contained tuna.

Simpson wasted no time with this golden opportunity, and quickly tweeted out a screenshot of the headline “Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna” with the perfect caption: “It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods.”

It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods pic.twitter.com/Vo5ekewF8S — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 9, 2017

It’s unclear whether we’ll ever stop laughing over this.

Of course, this isn't the first time Simpson has addressed the Newlyweds moment:

#Chickenofthesea A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 28, 2016 at 1:23pm PST

Maybe Simpson should consider a comedy tour? Seriously, girl’s got timing.